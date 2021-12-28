‘It’s very difficult,’ Youri Tielemans says bluntly before of Liverpool’s match against Leicester City.

Liverpool and Leicester City will meet at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday in a rematch of their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

After a Covid outbreak in Leeds United’s camp, the Reds were given the day off on Boxing Day, but Leicester lost 6-3 to Manchester City.

Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, believes his Leicester City team will need to be psychologically strong in their upcoming meeting.

A win for Liverpool is crucial after City’s smashing victory over Leicester increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

“It’s very difficult,” Tielemans stated in the Foxes’ matchday programme ahead of their match against Liverpool.

“Because they (Liverpool) are all about intensity, pressing and counter-pressing, we’ll have to run a lot.”

“It’s quite difficult to play against them.” You must locate the openings and be mentally tough.

“We know you’re not going to get many chances in the game against opponents like Liverpool.”

“If we do get one, you have to be efficient, and hopefully we can finish our chances and make the most of this game.”

Tielemans is said to be holding off on signing a new contract with Leicester.

And the Belgium international, whose current contract expires in 2023, has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who may be in the market for a midfielder following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum in the summer.