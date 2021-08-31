It’s time to put your faith in Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands, as Nathan Patterson checks all the boxes for Everton.

As we approach the end of the transfer window, I believe it is apparent that Everton is looking to sign a new right-back.

The club, in my opinion, has been attempting to bring in a new right-back for a long time but hasn’t been able to find the proper match.

Some of our targets have moved on, which is beyond the club’s control, particularly if the player want to go to a specific country. You won’t be able to do anything about it.

But, looking at the two players we’re interested in, I believe one of them, Nathan Patterson, would be in a similar situation to what he is at Rangers right now if he joined Everton.

I know from talking to individuals in Glasgow that he is extremely well-liked and highly regarded.

But he isn’t receiving much game time since Rangers captain James Tavernier, who is an important member for Steven Gerrard’s team, is in front of him.

He’s not only Ibrox’s top right-back, but he also takes penalties and scores a lot of goals.

While he may need to be patient at whichever club he ends up with in terms of quality, Patterson appears to have it all and checks all the boxes.

Despite his lack of first-team experience, many in Scotland believe he is capable of stepping up and playing in the Premier League.

While Seamus Coleman will undoubtedly remain the club’s first choice right-back, the squad requires competition.

While Ainsley Maitland-Niles appears to be attempting to force his way out of Arsenal due to Everton’s interest.

I’m not sure how many games he played last season, but he did demonstrate his worth a few seasons back.

But only time will tell, and you can trust Rafa Benitez that whoever is brought in will match the type of play he prefers and will help us progress.

However, one thing that pleases me is that Everton now appears to be boxing in the transfer market much more deftly.

