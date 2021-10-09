‘It’s Ruining Her Life,’ says the mother of the woman in the viral Urban Meyer video.

The mother of the 24-year-old lady in Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s now-viral bar video expressed concern for her daughter’s well-being and future.

Meyer, 57, came under criticism this week after a video surfaced showing an unidentified woman dancing near to him while his hands appeared to touch her backside.

Meyer went to Meyer’s pub and restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, instead of returning to Jacksonville after the Jaguars’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Meyer has already apologized for his conduct at the bar, but the mother of the woman in the video is concerned about her daughter’s emotional well-being in the wake of the scandal.

“(She) is unable to leave the house.) “It’s destroying her life,” the mother, who did not want her name published, told USA Today. “Right now, I’m concerned about her emotional well-being.” Due of the criticism triggered by the clip, the site also did not reveal the woman’s identity. She is, however, employed by the marketing firm New Horizon Media Group, which has initiated an internal investigation into the situation.

The mother expressed her hope that her daughter, who is 24, “recently bought a house,” would not lose her job as a result of the dispute.

New Horizon Media Group’s attorney, Brian Duncan, told USA Today that the corporation is unable “to make any conclusion as to her (employment) status.” During the investigation, he confirmed that the woman is employed by the corporation.

Through the lawyer, the marketing firm reported that it had no prior difficulties with the woman, describing her as “a very solid asset.”

New Horizon is undertaking an internal inquiry to see whether the video had any impact on the company, according to the lawyer, and will proceed accordingly.

Despite New Horizon’s work for Urban Chophouse, a joint venture between the Jaguars coach and an Ohio restaurant, Duncan said he has no idea that Meyer and the woman had a past relationship.

Meyer apologized to his athletes and fellow coaches when speaking to the media on Monday. “I basically apologized for being a nuisance to the team and staff.” Simply dumb, so I explained everything that had occurred and took responsibility for it. It’s just plain foolish. “I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation,” Meyer admitted.

Meyer's wife Shelley responded to the issue by thanking her supporters.