‘It’s Possible,’ Manny Pacquiao said of fighting Jake Paul.

Manny Pacquiao will face Jake Paul in front of the crowd.

Pacquiao has been preparing for his welterweight fight against Errol Spence Jr., the unbeaten American champion.

The Filipino fighter, on the other hand, had time to talk about other topics.

Pacquiao was questioned about a prospective fight against YouTube sensation Paul in an exclusive interview with Supercar Blondie at his house in Los Angeles.

Pacquiao, much to everyone’s surprise, stated that “it’s conceivable,” and that it all depends on how the “negotiations” go down.

The world’s only eight-division champion stated, “It depends.” “It’s not about the money,” she says. It’s all about how we work out the venue and day discussions. It’s conceivable.”

When asked about the growing number of YouTubers and internet celebrities criticizing professional boxers in the aftermath of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight, Pacquiao indicated he is open to the idea, but only for fun.

He said, “I mean, it’s just [having]fun.” “Why not?” says the speaker. Nothing changes if it’s to entertain people.”

On August 29, Paul will face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing battle.

Jake hopes to fight a few world-class fighters following Woodley, fueled by the success of his older brother Logan’s exhibition encounter against Mayweather last month.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, isn’t on his radar right now.

Jake told Maxim.com, “I’m sort of thinking about it one battle at a time.” “After my brother [Logan] fought Floyd Mayweather, anything is possible. After this [Woodley], I could fight anyone. [The Conor McGregor bout] has a 90% likelihood of happening, in my opinion. Conor’s most powerful weapon is his ability to fight. It’d be his greatest payday ever.”

“I’m quite confident [in my ability to defeat Canelo Alvarez].” Canelo hasn’t faced anyone who has truly tested him in the last several fights. They’ve all been laid-back individuals who just sort of flop.”

“All I have to do now is keep on going in the same direction: gaining experience, fighting stronger and tougher opponents as my career progresses, being in the gym every single day, and continuing to be the pay-per-view superstar that I am, selling tens of millions of dollars in pay-per-views. This is, at the end of the day, a company. Canelo would want to jump in on the action if he sees that.”