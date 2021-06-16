It’s nothing out of the ordinary for Hugo Lloris to play it down. Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe have had a falling out.

Hugo Lloris, France’s captain, said there were no schisms in the squad as he downplayed the public feud between attackers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

On Tuesday evening, the world champions kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a tense Group F match against three-time champions Germany.

After scoring twice as a substitute in last week’s 3-0 warm-up win over Bulgaria, Chelsea’s Giroud criticized his teammates’ performance, with Paris St. Germain’s Mbappe furious that the subject was not kept quiet.

Despite the disagreement, goalkeeper Lloris feels Les Bleus have a positive team spirit heading into their tournament opener in Munich.

“Mbappe and Giroud had a little talk, but that’s normal – nothing out of the ordinary,” the 34-year-old said at a press conference.

“It’s possible that there will be differing viewpoints in the locker room.

“It had no negative impact on the squad. We have a fantastic team spirit. I believe we handled it admirably.

“Kylian felt compelled to say something, but this is something he’s stated before. We’re currently concentrating on our first match of the competition.”

Giroud, who is five goals short of Thierry Henry’s 51 goals for France, came on in the first half of that friendly in Paris when Karim Benzema was forced to withdraw due to injury.

At the Allianz Arena, Didier Deschamps has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele among the attacking options.

Lloris, a Tottenham player, feels the star-studded frontline would intimidate the Germans, but he also feels the team must be balanced to succeed.

“These are world-class athletes who have competed at the highest levels,” he remarked.

“I recognize that our opponents may be scared of our onslaught, and that our offensive is appreciated.

“However, we can only succeed if we work together. Keeping the appropriate balance and staying focused against such a formidable opponent as Germany will be critical.”

Deschamps led France to victory. (This is a brief piece.)