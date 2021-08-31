‘It’s not disgusting,’ says Simon Jordan about Liverpool, FSG, and transfers.

Simon Jordan, a TalkSPORT analyst, has defended Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, arguing that the club’s current transfer policy, which has seen them spend very little money this summer, is good – as long as manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased.

The Reds announced on Tuesday morning, transfer deadline day, that captain Jordan Henderson had signed a new four-year contract with the club.

While many fans were overjoyed by the news, several questioned the timing of the captain’s new contract announcement, given the lack of action at Anfield, which Jordan addressed.

“We were discussing [Jordan] Henderson’s contract, whether he would sign it, and what we would do with it.

On the show’s transfer deadline day show, Simon Jordan commented, “It may just be a case where they’ve just put it out because they’ve just agreed it.”

“And it might now appear that we’re connecting the connections backwards and thinking, well, that’s awful, because it’s the only piece of news coming out of Liverpool on transfer deadline day, that they’ve renewed someone’s contract that already exists.

“I can understand why Liverpool supporters are concerned about that. But I don’t think it crosses the line into “that’s horrible” and “FSG out.”

Jordan also defended the Reds’ owners, saying that supporters who desire a change of ownership should consider the wider picture, particularly if Klopp is happy with the present Anfield setup.

“If you look at who they turn to and who they trust, they don’t trust the owners, and they never trust football clubs’ finances to some extent,” he said. And you think to yourself, “Who do they trust then?” ‘Well, we adore the manager,’ says the group. ‘All right, what does the boss think about it?’ ‘The management doesn’t appear to be having any issues.’ ‘Oh, just overlook him for now because it doesn’t fit our argument’. ‘However, FSG is revolting.’

“Have you ever heard anything so ridiculous?” says the narrator.

