‘It’s ludicrous,’ Pep Lijnders said of the Premier League’s decision to keep Liverpool fixtures on the schedule.

Pep Lijnders, a Liverpool assistant manager, has urged for the Premier League to consider player welfare and has questioned why the VAR procedure continues to result in referees making mistakes.

On Tuesday afternoon, when the Premier League rejected the idea of canceling a round of Christmas games, Lijnders underlined Jurgen Klopp’s request for player welfare to be considered.

Liverpool are upset about having to play two games in two days after Christmas, the first of which will be against Leeds United at Anfield on Boxing Day.

Then, only two days later, Klopp’s team travels to the Midlands to face Leicester City, tomorrow’s Carabao Cup opponents, at the King Power Stadium.

Lijnders, on the other hand, claims that a Premier League player requires 72 hours to recover from a game and calls the timing of the two games ‘absurd.’

“We always make our recommendations and give our honest view,” he explained. It is critical that the players do not become exhausted. They lose their bravery and spontaneity, and they begin to play backwards rather than forwards.

“A Premier League player requires 72 hours to heal; we must respect the recovery process to decrease the risk of injury.”

“We think it’s ridiculous that we have to play in less than 48 hours. Injury is more likely, and the game’s quality will suffer as a result.

“As soon as we lose guys, we have to push them through these conditions, and the risk increases.” That’s what Jurgen is attempting to communicate. It’s ludicrous, in my opinion. You must inquire as to why the teams wish to participate.” “Experts are not managers,” he said before continuing, “in my opinion.” The scientists and doctors, in my opinion, are the experts. We should also follow their instructions.

“They should be asked by the Premier League – not the CEOs, not the managers – they should be asked by the Premier League.”

“Health always comes first, and it takes precedence over everything else.” The guys who are sick and driving to the hospital only have one goal in mind: to get better.

“You desire a lot of things in life, but when you’re sick, all you want is to get better.”

Following Sunday's match, the Liverpool assistant questioned why VAR continues to make mistakes.