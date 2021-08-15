‘It’s like music to my ears.’ – Calvert, Dominic -Lewin discusses Rafa Benitez’s message to Everton.

Rafa Benitez’s criticism about Everton’s crossing habits this season elicited a reaction from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Last season, the striker was in superb form for his team, scoring 21 goals in all competitions, his greatest output in senior football.

Many of those goals came as a result of Carlo Ancelotti’s transformation of the 24-year-old into a poacher inside the opposition’s box.

And he continued his good form this season, scoring the third goal in Everton’s 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday, which included goals from Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Last month, new manager Rafael Benitez also mentioned the striker, noting that he wants his team to give more crosses and excellent service to their attacker in the coming season.

And the England international expressed his joy at the news, believing it will push him to better his stats from last season’s stellar performance.

“That is exactly what I want to hear,” Calvert-Lewin added.

“I’ve worked hard to get to where I am now, so hearing that the new manager is trying to generate more chances for me to score more goals is fantastic news.

“I believe you saw today with some of the crosses I received that I either flicked on or didn’t quite get there to. I believe it is a foreshadowing of things to come.

“Every season, as a center striker, you have to show to yourself that you can do it again and again. Last season, I shown my ability to score goals, and this season, I must do so once more.

“It’s a task I’m looking forward to, and you know, you’ll always have people who question you, but that’s something I thrive on, and I take it out on the pitch with me to show people why I am where I am and where I’m going.”

Despite considerable controversy surrounding his selection as Everton’s new manager in June, Benitez received a warm welcome from Everton fans both before and after the final whistle.

Calvert-Lewin has stated that the change in manager has no bearing on him or the team. “The summary has come to an end.”