‘It’s just not the same,’ Gary Neville says of Liverpool’s ‘problem’ following Man City’s draw.

Liverpool, according to Gary Neville, “need a little refresh” to meet their own high standards, but he feels the Reds are still talented enough to win the Premier League this season.

After a dismal first half effort, Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday.

In recent years, Liverpool has been known for its swashbuckling football and scorching attacks, so the performance during the first 45 minutes was out of character and not what the Anfield supporters had come to expect.

Liverpool were pegged back twice and had to settle for a point, despite two characters of the Reds’ recent success combining for the opener, Mo Salah superbly sending in Sadio Mane who rifled home before the Egyptian attacker produced a magnificent solo effort.

Klopp’s team, according to Sky Sports pundit Neville, are nowhere near the level they were at when they scored 97 points in 2019 and 99 points when they won their maiden Premier League title in 2020.

However, the former Manchester United right-back believes it is only because the previous standards were so high, and that even in this form, Liverpool has enough quality to win the trophy again.

“I mentioned after the Chelsea game here a few weeks ago that I didn’t think Liverpool were just right,” Neville remarked on his Sky Sports podcast live from Anfield after the game.

“They’re still creating a decent standard, but the issue is that they set a benchmark a couple of years ago that you rarely see in English football, and they’re not at that standard now.

“There’s no denying that this team isn’t as brilliant as the one from two or three years ago, when they were simply dazzling in and out of possession.”

“It’s not quite the same physical performance and I don’t quite know why that is; something’s just gone a little bit,” Neville said, adding that Liverpool aren’t displaying the same level of vigour as in previous seasons.

“They’ve undoubtedly put in a lot of effort over the last four or five years; it’s been an excellent performance, but they don’t appear to have.”

