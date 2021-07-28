‘It’s Inevitable,’ says one ex-Olympian about sex in the Olympics.

Susen Tiedtke, a former Olympian, has spoken out about the sex culture in the international event, following reports that the cardboard beds used in the Olympics were “anti-sex.”

Athletes discovered their mattresses were constructed of cardboard when they arrived in Tokyo, prompting them to believe they were made to prevent Olympians from having sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiedtke, on the other hand, believes that sexual conduct in the Olympic village is unavoidable.

Tiedtke told Bild, “[The sex restriction] is a tremendous laughingstock for me; it doesn’t function at all.” “Sex is always an issue in the village,” says the former Olympian.

Later, Olympic organizers explained that the cardboard mattresses were placed in the athletes’ dormitories for their sturdiness and sustainability, not to prevent competitors from participating in sex.

Coaches strongly tell athletes not to have sex before competing, according to the former long jumper, in order to ensure that they are at their best during the competition.

“Athletes are physically at their best during the Olympics. They want to discharge their energy once the competition is over,” Tiedtke remarked. “When you have sex, your body must first recharge its energies.”

Tiedtke, who met her ex-husband Joe Greene, a fellow long jumper, at the 1992 Barcelona Games, stated that many competitors would have sex after the games, often until the early hours of the morning.

“You could always hear the other people’s ‘parties,’ and you could hardly sleep,” she explained.

“It’s one party after another, and then there’s the alcohol.” People have sex on occasion, and there are plenty people who strive for it.”

Since 1998, the Olympics has distributed thousands of free condoms to participants. Around 160,000 condoms will be distributed at the Tokyo Olympics this year, but organizers hope that instead of using them, athletes will take them home to preach the message of safe sex.

In a statement to Japan Today, the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee said, “Our objective and goal is not for athletes to use condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their home countries.”

Meanwhile, a few members of the Australian Hockeyroos field hockey team recently put the divisive mattresses to the test to determine if they could withstand activities.