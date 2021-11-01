‘It’s genuine,’ says Luis Suarez of Liverpool’s ‘unbelievable’ admission.

Luis Suarez’s return to Anfield in 2019 did not go as planned, but the Uruguayan will be hoping for a different outcome and greeting this time around.

Just two weeks ago, the 34-year-old was on the bench as Liverpool came away from the Wanda Metropolitano with all three points and were on the verge of qualifying.

Suarez will do all in his ability to lead Atletico to victory after leaving Liverpool in 2014 after one of the best individual seasons in Premier League history.

Liverpool fans admired Suarez because he gave his all for the club during his time there. “Seeing the atmosphere at Anfield was incredible,” the Uruguayan told UEFA.com.

“Watching Premier League games was fantastic, as was the opportunity to live out one of my ambitions, to be there and feel the passion of the fans from the first minute.”

The striker was gifted and could work wonders on the field, but he was also a warrior who didn’t take defeat well.

Suarez continued, “They could see my devotion, my desire for Liverpool to remain in the footballing top.”

“It’s true that we weren’t where we wanted to be for a few years.

“But they saw my demeanor, and that’s why we had that connection, that love — it was mutual between me and the fans.”

“It was incredible, and it inspired me more more to play at Anfield.”

Suarez began the match on the bench and was finally introduced with 10 minutes remaining, although he was quickly booked for protesting to the referee.

Liverpool dominated the first half of the game in Madrid, taking a two-goal lead, but the Spanish Champions aren’t ones to give up easily, and that’s exactly what they gave the Reds.

“If you don’t play with conviction, personality, and desire to win from the first whistle to the last whistle, if you get distracted in a Champions League game, you pay the price,” Suarez said.

“I believe that was the case against Liverpool.”

“We got off to a great start, but they are powerful, intelligent, and experienced.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”