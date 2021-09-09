‘It’s enormous,’ Rafa Benitez says of Everton’s admission, as he explains the rotation.

Rafa Benitez has agreed that bringing players through Everton’s system is vital in the future.

So far this season, the manager has given minutes to Tom Davies, Jonjoe Kenny, and Anthony Gordon, as well as giving Lewis Dobbin his first senior experience in the summer’s last pre-season encounter.

However, some have questioned the journey from the young level to the senior level in recent years.

And the boss believes that getting that component right in the coming years will be critical, citing the key attributes that local talent can bring to the team.

“It is vital for every single club, today and in the future, to have players emerging from the academy,” Benitez told evertontv.

“It is not the responsibility of the first-team manager to bring players; they [players]must ensure that they are prepared, knock on your door, and say, ‘Listen, I am prepared.’

“The Premier League is extremely competitive, and the players’ skill levels are really high. It will be more difficult for young players to break through as a result.

“However, our objective is to develop them in the academy and provide them with the opportunity to play for the first team if they are ready.

“Having players come from the academy is huge for the club, especially with the current market values.

“But also because of those players’ devotion, their enthusiasm, and their connection to the fans and community.”

Benitez hasn’t made many changes to his Premier League lineups so far this season, starting only 13 different players in three games.

The boss added that he must use rotation correctly to manage the squad during the campaign and ensure that it does not negatively impact the team game by game.

“You need to strike a balance in terms of the quantity of players you rotate. He added, “It also relies on the players.”

“There are players that, even when they are not playing, work hard to learn the style you want to play so that they can play and be ready.

“It is for others.”

“The summary comes to an end.”