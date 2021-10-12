‘It’s criminal,’ Jurgen Klopp said, adding that the Liverpool midfielder is ‘too excellent to be on the bench.’

Alex Oxlade-lack Chamberlain’s of game time at Liverpool has been dubbed “criminal” by former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

With many of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options having recovered to full fitness, the 28-year-old began the Reds’ season opener against Norwich but has only played eight minutes of league football since.

His only other start for Liverpool so far came in the Carabao Cup against Norwich, and he’s come off the bench twice in the Champions League.

According to The Mirror, Oxlade-Chamberlain may look for game time elsewhere, and Robinson feels that the England international should not be sitting on the bench.

“He’s far too talented not to be on the field.” “It’s a crime,” the former Tottenham goalie stated.

“However, I don’t think Liverpool will let him go in January.” Salah and Mane will compete in the African Cup of Nations, and he is one of the few players capable of playing in those wide positions.

“He provides them with a midfield and front line option.” It will be difficult to replace someone like that. “He’s the perfect player,” he said to Football Insider.

“However, from the player’s perspective, he is far too brilliant to be on the bench every week.” He doesn’t receive nearly enough game time.

“The only way he may go in January is if Liverpool signs a successor first.”

Since joining the Reds from Arsenal in 2017, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made over 100 appearances for the club, which he was linked with a return to earlier this week.

The dynamic midfielder has 35 caps for England, although his tenure at Anfield has been plagued by two long-term ailments.

He did, however, play 30 times in Liverpool’s title-winning season in 2019/20, and he said last month that this season is crucial now that he has addressed his injury concerns:

“Throughout all of that [rehabilitation], I’ve had to tell myself that at this time in my career, I’m still lucky enough to be at an incredible football club like Liverpool, and how grateful I am to have that opportunity to continue be in this atmosphere, competing at this level.”

“I believe this is a pivotal season for me.”

