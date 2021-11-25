‘It’s complicated,’ Rafa Benitez admits to Jean-Philippe Gbamin following Everton’s double defeat.

After recent decisions to leave Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the bench, Rafa Benitez has confessed that the midfielder’s situation is “difficult.”

When Everton traveled to Wolves earlier this month, the 26-year-old was given his first Premier League start in almost two years.

After a lackluster performance, the former Ivory Coast international was substituted by Fabian Delph at halftime, and the Blues went on to lose 2-1 at Molineux.

Since then, Gbamin has been relegated to the bench, with Mason Holgate starting in midfield against Spurs, and Tyler Onyango starting against Man City.

When asked about the former Mainz midfielder, Benitez said that he must accept the decisions he has taken – and that he must continue to practice hard in order to reclaim his place in the team.

“To be truthful, it’s complicated,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference.

“It was not easy for him after two years to play against Wolves, a club that passed the ball. It was difficult on both the squad and him.

“With 15 minutes to go against Tottenham, we had to make a decision, so I put in Holgate, who used to play in this position on occasion.”

“It wasn’t wonderful, and to be honest, it didn’t work,” he said. “But you have to make these kinds of decisions, and the players have to accept that it happens.”

“You have to go there, and you have to perform even if you aren’t ready.” If not, the only way to influence your next selection is to put in more effort.

“Gbamin has been training well today, so I’m pleased with it.” Hopefully, he understands that you must make a decision and that it is solely your responsibility.”