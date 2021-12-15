‘It’s been difficult,’ Nat Phillips says of Liverpool’s transfer stance and negotiations with Jurgen Klopp.

Nat Phillips has stated that he is willing to leave Liverpool in January in order to find consistent playing time.

With only three appearances for the first squad this season, the centre-back has struggled to find playing time.

Phillips was instrumental in the Reds’ Champions League qualification last season, and his efforts earned him a well-deserved new deal in the summer.

With the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez in the summer, as well as the arrival of new recruit Ibrahima Konate, Phillips has slid far down the Liverpool centre-back pecking order.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Phillips, and the 24-year-old has stated that he wants to leave Liverpool if the opportunity arises after speaking with Jurgen Klopp.

Phillips told Sky Sports, “I want to be playing games.” “It’s been difficult because there’s a lot of competition to make this team.”

“The manager and I agree that playing as many games as possible is the best thing for me.” I believe you noticed how much I progressed last year.

“I’ll see what happens [in January]and take it from there.” I don’t think I’ll be playing many games for Liverpool at the moment, but if an opportunity occurs where I can do that someplace else and it satisfies everyone, I’d be interested.

“In the Premier League and the Champions League, I’ve had exposure and experience.”

“Perhaps those instances where you’re new and nervous, I’ve been there.”

“If I go somewhere else, I won’t have to go through that process.” I’ll be ready to participate and play right immediately.” Phillips stepped in and played well in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over AC Milan last week, despite only appearing three times for the Reds this season.

Phillips claims that he is learning from all of his teammates, not just the defenders, and that he would be happy to stay at Liverpool beyond January.

“Not only do we have defenders, but we also have attackers,” Phillips remarked.

“If I’m. “Summary comes to an end.”