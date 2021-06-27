It’s been “difficult” for Declan Rice to be separated from his dear friend Mason Mount.

Since coming into close contact with Billy Gilmour before the Scotland midfielder tested positive for Covid, Mount and his Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell have been self-isolating.

The pair were absent from the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday, and while they have been free to train, they have been separated from the rest of the squad at St George’s Park.

Rice claimed it has been difficult to adjust to not having Mount around in recent days, as their isolation period ends on Monday, just a day before a major showdown with Germany.

He told Lion’s Den, “It’s been so strange.” “Obviously, with what transpired and them needing to isolate, we lost them at Spurs before the Czech Republic game.

“The lads get along so well with them, it’s a shame they’re not here…

To be honest, not being able to see Mase has been difficult for me, but I’m confident that he will be out and training again in the coming days.

“I’ve talked to Mase on FaceTime a couple of times; he’s fine; I guess he’s just bored right now, but he’s sweet, and we’ve just been talking.”

England may have won Group D and gone to the knockout stages, but they only scored twice in their three games.

Rice feels that performances will improve, and that England is not the only country that has yet to demonstrate their potential at Euro 2020.

“I think the positives have been three clean sheets, that we’ve been difficult to defeat, that we’ve been difficult to break down,” he continued.

“It’s not only us (who can improve), but with all of the top teams you’ve seen, not everyone has been at their absolute best yet, and that goes for a lot of the top nations.

“For now, we’re simply cooking, but we’ll see what happens in the Germany game.” (This is a brief piece.)