‘It’s a pity,’ Wales manager says of Neco Williams’ January transfer request to Liverpool.

Wales boss Rob Page would back his players, notably Liverpool full-back Neco Williams, if they try to make a move in the January transfer window to earn more regular game time.

Williams had a successful international break, helping Wales qualify for the World Cup play-offs.

Last weekend, the Liverpool youngster scored in a 5-1 triumph over Belarus, and earlier this week, he started a 1-1 tie with Belgium.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold in his place at Anfield, the 20-year-minutes old’s have been limited thus far this season.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, the defender has failed to start a Premier League game under Jurgen Klopp, and Page believes he may need to look for more regular play elsewhere.

“How can the players not want to play football?” the Wales manager told WalesOnline. “You can’t buy that sensation when you’re involved in games like that [against Belgium].”

“You can’t buy it when you come off and you’ve performed extremely well and you listen to the fans.”

“They’ll want to recreate it week after week.” Players will be eager to participate in games. Domestically, for whatever reason, they don’t, and that’s good; each boss has his own viewpoint. That is beyond my control.

“The only thing I can do is encourage the players to play domestic football, whether at their parent club or elsewhere.” That’s exactly what we’re urging them to do.

“With all of the players we’ve had for this camp fit, and the creativity we have in the team, and the goals we can score, you want them all playing to be in the best possible shape for Wales, and it won’t be any different in March.”

Although Williams will not be permitted to leave Liverpool in the middle of the season, Klopp will have to make a difficult decision about the player’s long-term future.

Page praised the defender’s performance against Belarus last week and said it’s ‘disappointing’ that he isn’t getting more playing time.

“Neco was incredible tonight. He stated, “It’s simply a bad he doesn’t play in the Premier League.” “He is at a top, top club with top, top players and he is unable to obtain.” “The summary comes to an end.”