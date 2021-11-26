‘It’s a little unusual,’ Jurgen Klopp says of Andy Robertson’s form and hints at the Liverpool team.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Kostas Tsimikas is threatening Andy Robertson’s spot in Liverpool’s starting XI, but has dismissed any concerns about the Scot’s form so far this season.

After returning after captaining Scotland at Euro 2020, the left-back picked up an ankle injury in pre-season, and he also returned from the latest international break with a new setback, with his Greek counterpart continuing to excel in his absence when called upon.

The Reds coach said that following Robertson’s recent return from international service, Liverpool have attempted to manage him carefully, before expressing his relief that the options at his disposal have spared his side from experiencing another injury crisis in defence.

When asked about Tsimikas, Klopp said, “He’s pushing, but I don’t view it as pushing in that sense.” “Robbo is Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo, and Robbo

“Thank God he’s good, because if he wasn’t, we’d have a real problem.” It’s a lot better than it was previously, when we didn’t have a true solution and Milly had to fill in, which he did admirably.

“Now we have a variety of options, which is great. We have Kostas and Owen Beck on the way, who is a fantastic prospect, so that’s good for us.

“However, I have no reservations about Robbo. You saw Robbo come on; he didn’t play that game because if he played it after his little injury, he wouldn’t be able to play the following one, so we split the intensity between the two of them.

“I’m incredibly pleased with Kostas’ progress, really pleased. Robbo, on the other hand, is Robbo. He’s a fantastic player. I’m not sure whether he had performance dips here and there, but that doesn’t affect my mind since you can’t trust someone one day and not trust them the next.

“You have to display these kinds of things in order to get the best out of them in the long run.” As a result, I don’t have to make a difficult choice.

“That makes me very happy.”

“The summary comes to an end.”