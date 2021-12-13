‘It’s a fact,’ Rafa Benitez says bluntly about his Everton team’s setback to Crystal Palace.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has admitted that his players are “not great in possession.”

The Blues only had 39 percent possession of the ball in their 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday, their ninth league defeat of the season.

Benitez had hoped that Everton would have caused Palace more issues on the counter-attack, and believes that the starting XI had enough quality to have done so.

“With Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes returning, Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Richarlison, we have enough technical players in the team to do that,” Blues manager Rafael Benitez stated.

“We were able to play the manner we did because they were pushing and doing well.” Then we modified things to get more control, and we became a counter-threat.

“We’re not awe-inspiring when it comes to possession. It’s a fact we must accept.

“However, we must find a mechanism to ensure that we can get results.”