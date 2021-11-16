‘It’d be a shame,’ a former coach says of Divock Origi’s future.

Former Belgium coach Gert Verheyen believes that Divock Origi’s talent would be wasted if he stayed at Liverpool owing to a lack of playing time.

The 51-year-old trained Origi with his national team at U19 level, but he believes the attacker hasn’t progressed since his move to Merseyside in 2014.

For the 2014/15 season, Origi was loaned back to old club Lille, and he spent time in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg before breaking into the main team.

Despite playing a key role in Liverpool’s Champions League success in 2019, Verheyen believes his development is being hampered by a lack of playing time at Anfield.

“We simply don’t know how excellent he is right now.” Divock was a gentleman in his youth. He hasn’t developed further by staying with Liverpool and playing little,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Is it possible to blame him for staying at Anfield?” That is his decision. Liverpool must be an incredible club to be a part of.

“But don’t you want to play at some point?”

It would be a disgrace to Origi’s skill. “The only thing I never got from Divock was the will to score, the want to be a striker who says, ‘I scored two, now I want three.'” Not that he didn’t give it his all. We played with the U19s in a run-down stadium in Serbia, where you had to literally wash yourself in a tub of water. Divock gave it his all. But what if you get more? What if you desire more? He didn’t say he didn’t.

“Will he be able to apply that to his job choices?”

Origi’s game time has been limited under Jurgen Klopp due to Liverpool’s fearsome front three and the ascent of Diogo Jota, who has made just seven appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In 17 appearances last season, he only scored once, in a Carabao Cup third round tie against Lincoln City in September.

Origi was expected to depart Liverpool in the summer, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, who said earlier this season: “To be quite honest, I believed he would leave in the summer, but the football world is a wild place, and apparently people forget how amazing he is.”

The Belgian international chose to stay in Merseyside. “The summary has come to an end.”