Italy will need extra time to beat Austria and qualify for Euro 2020’s last eight.

Italy qualified for the Euro 2020 quarter-finals thanks to extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina, but their flaws were revealed in a 2-1 triumph against Austria at Wembley.

The Azzuri had made a name for themselves in the group round, blitzing through Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales with lively and high-energy performances to establish themselves as title contenders.

They were unable to replicate that performance in London, and needed two goals in the extra period to secure a last-eight tie against either Belgium or Portugal in Munich, where their talents will be put to the ultimate test.

They will take confidence from their comeback in extra time, and they now have a fresh unbeaten streak of 31 games.

Austria, who dominated the second half of regular time and looked set to shock the world after Marko Arnautovic’s goal was overturned by VAR, gave themselves hope late on when Sasa Kalajdzic scored his first goal against Italy in 11 appearances, but they were unable to force a penalty shoot-out.

Italy on the road after playing their three group games in Rome, and at first appeared to be settling in to their new surroundings.

They started out with confidence and style, probing early with Leonardo Spinazzola’s off-target shot and Lorenzo Insigne’s direct shot on Daniel Bachmann.

In the 17th minute, Bachmann was put to the test again when he produced a superb save with his feet to keep away Nicolo Barella’s attempt as the Austrians continued to live dangerously.

The Azzuri pressed on and came even closer to seizing the lead soon after the half-hour mark, when Immobile came close to scoring a historic goal.

The Lazio striker was given space on the edge of the box and unleashed a swerving attempt that just didn’t dip enough, bouncing off the angle of the post and crossbar and out to safety.

Italy’s defense had not been broken since October, but Austria had chances on the break in the first half and had their best stretch of the game immediately after the restart.

Arnautovic, a former West Ham striker, rushed into the box.