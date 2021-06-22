Italy has everything it takes to win Euro 2020, according to Roberto Mancini.

After becoming the first team to reach the knockout stage, Roberto Mancini believes Italy can win Euro 2020.

In Rome, a 3-0 win over Switzerland was secured thanks to a double from Manuel Locatelli and a late goal from Ciro Immobile.

After Wales’ 2-0 win over Turkey, they reclaimed first place in Group A. It was their 10th win in a row without conceding.

“In the European Championship, there are three teams: France, Portugal, and Belgium – one is a world champion, another is a European champion, and the third is the world’s top-ranked team,” Mancini added.

“These are clubs that have been formed over many years, so it’s only normal that they are further advanced than us. However, anything can happen in football, so nothing can be taken for granted.

“Every match is challenging; you must always go out and play. I’ve been lucky in having some excellent players who appreciate the game, enjoy being out there, and enjoy taking risks.

“The players are the ones who should be praised. I’m trying to describe my mental process, but it’s still a long way off.”

VAR rejected an early goal for handball by Giorgio Chiellini, who was later forced off hurt, but Locatelli struck after 26 minutes when he created and finished a quick Italian play.

His second goal came seven minutes after the break, when the Sassuolo midfielder collected Nicolo Barella’s pass and struck the bottom corner with a ferocious 20-yard shot.

Italy were never genuinely threatened by Switzerland, who must beat Turkey to advance, and Immobile clinched victory with a minute remaining when Yann Sommer couldn’t keep out his low drive from 25 yards.

“We played against a tough squad, they caused us a lot of issues, and we weren’t 100 percent,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

“On the pitch, we were insecure, which is not typical of us. It’s frustrating; I’ve already spoken with the team, and we’ll have to look forward, stay positive, and be prepared starting tomorrow. (This is a brief piece.)