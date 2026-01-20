Italian Gooners Celebrate 15 Years of Arsenal Support in Italy

In an inspiring display of passion for football, the Italian Gooners are celebrating over 15 years of unwavering support for Arsenal FC. Born in 2007, the club’s official Italian supporters’ group has grown from its humble roots to a thriving community, with more than 300 members spread across the country.

From a Dream to Reality

For Giacomo Perani, secretary of the Italian Supporters’ Club, his first live Arsenal match was an unforgettable experience. It wasn’t just any game—it was the iconic 5-1 victory over Inter Milan in 2003, a match that secured a place in Gooner lore. Despite being surrounded by Inter Milan fans, Giacomo couldn’t contain his excitement as Thierry Henry shredded the Italian defense, earning him the status of a “god” that night.

“I had to keep my Arsenal shirt hidden, but when we kept scoring, I couldn’t hold back,” Giacomo remembers. “I drew five goals on a piece of paper, labeling each one with the scorer’s name and gave it to my dad, who’s an Inter fan. It’s a memory I’ll never forget.”

Giacomo’s love for Arsenal grew after reading Nick Hornby’s “Fever Pitch,” leading him to search for a local supporters’ group. This led to the creation of the Italian Gooners in 2007, and their official affiliation with Arsenal in 2008. Originally based in the South of Italy, the group’s reach now spans all over the country, including cities like Bergamo, where Giacomo lives.

A Growing Family

Over the years, the group has cemented its presence not only by watching Arsenal’s matches but by participating in tournaments and charity events. Members have traveled across Europe to support the team in competitions, and their social gatherings have created lifelong bonds. Giacomo proudly shares that the group’s reach continues to expand, with growing numbers in major Italian cities.

“We have taken part in seven-a-side tournaments against other supporter groups like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham,” he explains. “It’s great fun and helps us stay connected. We’re also very proud of the charity work we’ve done over the years. Our supporters have shown incredible generosity.”

The group marked a significant milestone in 2018, when they celebrated their 10th anniversary with a memorable event, attended by members from all over the world, including London, Germany, and Hungary. They held a large dinner and a charity raffle, emphasizing the community spirit that defines the group.

But it’s not just the big events that Giacomo cherishes. “I love inviting members over to my house, cooking for them, and socializing before and after games. It’s one of my favorite parts of being an Arsenal fan.”

Arsenal Visits Italy

For Giacomo, a dream came true in the 2024/25 season when Arsenal played two matches in Italy—against Inter Milan and Atalanta. Living just a short distance from the stadium in Bergamo, Giacomo hosted supporters who traveled from cities like Rome and Naples to attend the match.

“It was amazing. People I knew came to my city, and I was able to host them in my home, saving them money so they could spend it on the match,” Giacomo says. “It was a beautiful experience, especially since I follow Atalanta as well. Having Arsenal come to Bergamo was surreal.”

Looking ahead, the Italian Gooners are already organizing travel for upcoming matches, including a coach trip from Bergamo to Milan for a game against Inter. The group’s commitment to bringing fans together is evident in their ongoing planning, with members from across Italy continuing to support Arsenal in style.

Despite keeping to his Dry January promise, Giacomo is eagerly anticipating the next round of encounters with Arsenal supporters from around the world. He’s confident that the team’s current strength will lead them to success, but he acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead in facing top-tier competition like Inter Milan, last season’s Champions League finalists.

“We’ve traveled far and wide for the matches, from Munich to Basel to Gelsenkirchen,” Giacomo adds. “We bring our Italian food, wine, cheese, and salami, offering it to other Gunners who made the trip. That’s what being part of the Arsenal family is all about.”

As the Italian Gooners continue to grow, their bond with Arsenal remains as strong as ever—an enduring testament to the global nature of football fandom.