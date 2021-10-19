‘It wouldn’t cost me anything to be a part of that!’ – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, admits to Luis Suarez.

Jurgen Klopp confessed that he would not want to be the one to tell Luis Suarez that he would not be starting against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Despite scoring against Barcelona, another of his former clubs, the striker was selected on the bench for the Champions League match against Liverpool.

Suarez was replaced in Diego Simeone’s starting lineup by Antoine Griezmann, one of four changes from the last time the reigning La Liga champions played before the international break.

Klopp, on the other hand, admitted that he did not envy Simeone while delivering team news to the 34-year-old.

“When Diego told him [he was on the bench], I said I wouldn’t pay to be a part of that meeting,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport.

“Who knows, maybe it’ll be like this.” It’s a formidable group. When asked about Atletico Madrid’s starting eleven, he stated, “They can change five times, we can change five times.”

“Hopefully the game is tough enough that we need to utilize it, because then it’ll be a good one.”

Suarez’s reunion with his former club, Liverpool, was one of several stories that swirled around the game before it began.

The two clubs last played in the Champions League round of 16 in 2020, with Atleti’s Alvaro Morata scoring a last-minute extra-time winner at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp was enraged by the 3-2 loss and slammed Simeone’s team’s style of play, adding, “I don’t understand, with the skill they have, the football they play.”

In his pre-match press conference, the German coach attempted to clarify his remarks, but it did not stop Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from drawing the attention of Atletico Madrid president.

“Each instructor has their own textbook, and ours has done exceptionally well against Klopp in the past,” Enrique Cerezo told Cadena COPE.

“The two games we have are extremely difficult for a manager like Klopp and a club like Liverpool.”

