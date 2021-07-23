It Will Be A “Dream” To Play With Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi, According to an ex-Manchester United forward

Memphis Depay, who made his FC Barcelona debut on Thursday, described playing alongside Lionel Messi as a “dream” for him.

Barcelona signed Depay, an Ajax forward who was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Depay is due to join a star-studded Barcelona squad, which will almost certainly feature Messi once the captain signs a new contract with the Catalans, and the Dutchman is eager to work alongside him.

“You witnessed what he did in the Copa America, he’s a legend, the best player in the world. I’m looking forward to playing alongside him; his talent is undeniable. All I have to do now is make my runs, and I’m confident the ball will follow. He can do anything with the ball because he has too much quality. “I think everyone in the world would desire to play with someone like that,” Depay said in a press conference on Thursday, according to Goal.

Messi may win the Ballon d’Or this year, according to Depay, who has signed a contract with Barcelona until 2023.

“I took a tour of the museum yesterday and saw all of the Ballon d’Or medals; he’ll definitely get another one soon.” It’ll be a dream come true for me,” Depay remarked.

Barcelona made four acquisitions in the summer of 2021, however due to the club’s high salary bracket, they have not yet been able to register those players. They have yet to register Depay, Sergio Aguero, Emerson, and Eric Garcia, despite the fact that they are attempting to cut their payroll bill by $236 million.

The Catalans are desperate to get rid of Antoine Griezmann, who has lately become their highest-paid player. It happened after Messi’s salary was reduced by half as part of a new contract. Griezmann was previously rumoured to be on the verge of being given to Manchester City in exchange for Riyad Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, or Aymeric Laporte. Barcelona, on the other hand, is thought to be more keen in signing Sterling.

Meanwhile, Depay is pleased to be reunited with Ronald Koeman, who served as head coach of the Netherlands national team from 2018 to 2020.

“He [Koeman] put me in the center-forward position. He made me feel really at ease, and I owe him a debt of gratitude for that. I’m ecstatic to be here. Depay told Barcelona’s official website, “The team is ready for the upcoming season and to start collecting titles.”

