‘It was unique, man.’ – Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores the favorite Everton goal.

After aiding Everton to a 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, Dominic Calvert-Lewin confessed that his goal against Southampton is his favorite in an Everton shirt.

The Saints were booed out of Goodison Park when the striker scored the game’s final goal, following goals from Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure earlier in the second half.

In the first half, Adam Armstrong gave the visitors the lead, but Everton and their fans rallied after halftime, filling the historic stadium for the first time since March 2020.

Calvert-Lewin remarked that having those fans back in their seats meant a lot to him, and it felt like he was making his debut all over again.

“It was fantastic, it was special, man,” the striker told Match of the Day.

“Seeing them again made me feel like I was making my debut for the first time when I was 19 years old.

“You play football for the atmosphere and raw passion alone.

“Scoring goals, I scored a few last season with no spectators around, and it was by far my favorite.”

Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, his greatest total in his professional career.