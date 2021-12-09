‘It was embarrassing,’ says Everton forward as loan club admits significant error.

Nathan Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, has been complimented by Sunderland boss Lee Johnson as he continues to seize his opportunities.

After signing a new two-year contract with the club in June, the forward moved to the Stadium of Light in the summer for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Welshman made his Premier League debut for the Blues against Brighton at the end of last season, coming off the bench in a 0-0 draw.

Broadhead has already established himself in Sunderland’s first team, scoring three goals in as many League One games to go along with his EFL Cup goal against Wigan earlier this season.

Broadhead has formed a great combination with Ross Stewart up front for Sunderland thanks to a new formation, with Johnson heaping praise on the loanee after his recent brace against Morecambe.

“He’s (Broadhead) a good player,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

“He has the ability to drive at people and is clearly highly adaptable in his placement.”

“He’s a fantastic finisher, as you saw away at Cambridge and today with his two goals.”

“He’s tactically astute, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

“Everton has entrusted us with his development, which we are grateful for.

“As I previously stated, it was embarrassing that he was not in the starting XI, but he is now, and he is receiving a lot of playing time.”