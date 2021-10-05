‘It transformed my whole outlook,’ Jurgen Klopp said during a training camp speech to motivate Liverpool players.

This summer, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brought in adventurer and TV personality Ben Fogle to help his players improve their mental agility and resilience.

The Reds manager asked the explorer, who has ascended Mount Everest and rowed across the Atlantic, to speak to the squad about having the correct mindset as they prepare for another Premier League season.

The 47-year-old BBC anchor spoke at the club’s Evian summer training camp about how he dealt with pressure during his trips and the value of those on the team surrounding you.

As the truth about Luis Suarez surfaces for Liverpool, a Mohamed Salah exchange seems unthinkable.

The lecture was motivational, but Klopp was skeptical when Fogle stated that even he, the Liverpool manager, could cross the Atlantic.

“I was completely enthralled by it! His expeditions are insane!” says the narrator. Fogle’s visit was reported by Klopp to Sky Sports.

“We’re not claiming that we face the same obstacles or that we’re in life-threatening situations; the challenges are different, of course, but we must have the same mindset in many situations.

“We have to break through something, break down something, and when you think, ‘No chance!’ you have to be tough, resilient… all of these attributes are required.

“The preparation and the people he’s working with give Ben the confidence to get through it. He claimed he wouldn’t be able to row the Atlantic without them. He claimed he could force me to row across the Atlantic! ‘You don’t know who I am, no way!’ I exclaimed.

“But you get a feeling of what’s possible out there, what insane things might happen on this globe as a result of an idea.

“Our goal was to be a very successful team, and we are well on our way to achieving that goal. Except for our supporters, no one required or wanted us to be successful, so we decided to give it a shot. That is Ben’s point of view. He is unlikely to quit, and neither will we.”

After spending time with the Liverpool players, Fogle claimed that he now has a newfound appreciation for footballers and the weekly battles they face on the field.

On Monday night, Fogle appeared on the BBC’s The One Show. “The summary has come to an end.”