‘It teaches us a lesson,’ Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said of Saul’s admission as a reason for Liverpool’s transfer attitude.

Chelsea’s summer signing of Saul Niguez, according to Thomas Tuchel, has taught the club a transfer ‘lesson.’

The Londoners beat off competition to sign the Spanish midfielder on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Liverpool were one of the teams linked with a summer move for Saul, but Jurgen Klopp’s side decided against making any midfield additions in the hope that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott would step up.

Saul has struggled to make an impression since arriving at Stamford Bridge, making only seven appearances in all competitions and starting only twice in the Premier League.

Last night, the 27-year-old was given a rare league start against Watford, but he was pulled off at half-time after picking up a yellow card just 16 minutes into the game. Tuchel gave an honest evaluation of Saul’s Chelsea career thus far after the game.

“I’m not sure where he goes from this performance,” the German explained, “but he was on a yellow card, so we had two options.” “We might have taken Marcos [Alonso] off, who was also on the receiving end of a yellow card, and tried Saul as a wing-back.”” Tuchel was quick to confess that Chelsea had yet to see the best of Saul and that his transition to the English top division is still progressing ahead of last night’s trip to Vicarage Road.

Although Liverpool missed out on the chance to sign the La Liga champion for the 2020/21 season, the Reds may have no remorse that their title rivals did.

“I believe that every player requires time to adapt, and Saul was no exception. In midfield, he has to compete with a lot of high-quality players,” Tuchel said.

“We needed to get a deeper understanding of him, not in terms of language, but in terms of what his genuine strength is, the player’s detail, what he can bring to the squad, and where his maybe unique quality is, and it wasn’t easy.”

“I believe it is the first time he has played for a team other than Atletico; he came from their academy, and we have.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”