‘It should have been the game-winner.’ – Steven Gerrard’s signature goal Brendan Rodgers adored Liverpool, and his departure signaled the end of an era.

'It should have been the game-winner.' – Steven Gerrard's signature goal

If you had to choose your favorite Steven Gerrard goal, you’d have a lot of options.

Sure, his lopping header against AC Milan in Istanbul will be a clear favorite for many, but the majority of the others are likely to share one trait.

Pile-drivers with a long range.

Picking up the ball outside the area and slamming it home into the corner from a long distance was the midfielder’s signature throughout his time at Anfield.

All the obvious screamers flood back as he boasts 186 goals for his boyhood club.

Manchester United in 2001, Olympiacos in 2004, Middlesbrough in 2005, and West Ham United in 2006. I could go on and on.

However, while his career is peppered with such efforts, they were noticeably absent in the final years of his career due to injuries and a shift in role.

Yes, the goals continued coming for Gerrard in his final two seasons at Anfield, when he had his fourth and fifth most productive seasons.

However, 16 of the 27 goals scored between the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons were from the penalty spot, with the rest coming mostly from free kicks or close-range corner pieces.

As a result, his final ‘trademark strike’ came against Man City at the Etihad in February 2013, long before he’d even considered quitting Liverpool, when he still had 30 goals and 94 games to play until his 710th and final appearance for the Reds.

He fizzed an incredible half-volley past Joe Hart into the bottom corner from 25 yards after bringing a weak Gael Clichy clearance down on his chest.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, but it resulted in a 2-2 draw, with Sergio Aguero leveling the scores late in the game after a Pepe Reina blunder.

Of course, while it was a memorable shot that will almost sure be replayed in the build-up to Liverpool’s match against Man City on Sunday, it was a strike that was barely worth a second thought at the time.

Sure, it was a spectacular strike, but it was nothing Reds fans hadn’t seen from their stalwart captain before, and nothing they didn’t expect to see again.

