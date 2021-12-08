‘It paid off,’ Nat Phillips says of his embarrassing moment with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Liverpool.

Nat Phillips has revealed what was going through his head when he performed his daring feat in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over AC Milan.

Phillips earned his first start of the season on Tuesday, helping the Reds fight back from a goal down to win 2-1 at the San Siro, becoming the first English club to win all six games in the competition’s group stage.

The 24-year-old centre-back was a standout performer, particularly in the second half when he astonished Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie with a Cruyff spin inside his own area.

Phillips responded when asked if it was a particularly memorable moment: “That was the case. I’ll have to go back and watch it when I get a chance!” To be honest, there was no actual thought process behind it. It was just instinct, and it worked out well.

“I’m excited to see how that turns out.”

“If it is, then I’ll have to get hold of it and distribute it around!” he said when told the video may go viral on social media.

Phillips played his first 90 minutes for the first team in over six months, after only appearing for 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup triumph over Preston North End earlier this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the defender might depart during the transfer window next month due to the tough rivalry for positions at centre-back.

“All I can do is put in as much effort as I can in training and try to improve as much as I can,” Phillips told liverpoolfc.com.

“Over the previous few seasons, I feel like I’ve noticed those changes. Obviously, I want to play as often as possible, but the competition is really tough, and I must be ready to play whenever I am called upon.

“I think I did OK against Milan; it was difficult towards the end, and I did get a little tired, but that’s to be expected when you play your first 90 minutes in a long time.

“However, I thought I could be proud with my overall performance, since it demonstrates that the hard effort I’ve been putting in during training pays off.”

