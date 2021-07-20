‘It Is No Secret That I Am Aiming For Gold,’ says Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopeful. Djokovic said

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, has stated that he wants to win a gold medal for Serbia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic is due to switch to hard court for the Tokyo Games, which begin on Friday, after winning Wimbledon on the grass court less than two weeks ago.

Djokovic said Monday in an interview with a Serbian news site that representing one’s country in the Olympics is a “feeling like no other.”

“I just met Blanka Vlai, who told me that in the future, people will remember who won medals rather than the conditions or whether there were people in the stands. Tennis World USA reported Djokovic as saying, “Representing your country in the Olympics is a feeling like no other.”

After the Olympics, Djokovic indicated he would focus on the US Open, having recently equaled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record of 20 major victories.

“It’s a demanding schedule, but I’m optimistic because of all of our victories this season. My goal is to win a medal, and it’s no secret that I’m going for gold. In the same interview, Djokovic said, “After #Tokyo2020, I’ll start thinking about the US Open.”

Djokovic is hoping to become the first male tennis player to win the Golden Slam prior of the Tokyo Olympics, having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. In tennis, the Golden Slam is one of the most prestigious achievements. It is achieved when a player wins all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, as well as a gold medal in the singles event at the Olympics. Stefi Graff won all four Grand Slams as well as Olympic gold in 1988, coining the name “Golden Slam” and remaining the only person to do so to this day.

Djokovic is considered the favorite to win the gold medal because most of the top-ranked players, such as Nadal and Federer, have decided not to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics this year. The bronze medal triumph in the 2008 edition of the Games in Beijing was the best performance by a Serbian player in the Games thus far.

Djokovic, the World No. 1, is also the favorite to win the US Open, which he has won three times in his illustrious career.