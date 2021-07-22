‘It is a tremendous honor.’ – Everton’s managing director Denise Barrett-Baxendale wins three trophies in a row.

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s chief executive, has won a hat-trick of medals at the National Business Women’s Awards 2020, including the top prize.

Barrett-Baxendale had already been selected ‘Business Woman of the Year’ in the large organization category, as well as ‘Influential Business Woman of the Year,’ when the judges announced her as the winner.

Everton’s CEO received the Overall Business Woman of the Year award for her outstanding leadership of the club and managing the club’s and its charity, Everton in the Community, responses to the global coronavirus outbreak.

She was named CEO of Everton in 2018, after previously serving as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive.

As part of his leadership, he is directing the construction of a new 52,888-seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

In addition to advancing the stadium project, Barrett-Baxendale assisted in the development of the Blue Family outreach and engagement program, which helped her win these accolades.

More than 30,000 disadvantaged and solitary people have been helped by the Blue Family initiative in Merseyside and beyond.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Everton achieved its best-ever results in the 25-year history of the Premier League Fan Survey in 2021, benchmarking higher than the league average in every category and receiving recognition for its leadership, fan engagement, and contribution.

More than 400 entrepreneurs and business executives attended the postponed event on Thursday at the Hilton London Wembley to watch Barrett-Baxendale get her treble of accolades via video link.

“It is an amazing honor and I am happy to have gotten these distinguished awards,” she remarked after winning her third and final award of the evening.

“It has undoubtedly been a very trying 18 months, which have thrown an unparalleled spotlight on organizations’ beliefs and priorities. I am proud of how our Club has supported its employees, supporters, and communities, and that dedication has been repaid handsomely.

“I see these honors as a recognition of everyone at Everton Football Club’s competence and hard work,” concludes the summary.