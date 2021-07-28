‘It is a tremendous honor.’ – Everton captain Seamus Coleman extends his contract.

Everton have extended Seamus Coleman’s contract for another year.

After signing a contract that would keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2023, the Blues skipper got a wonderful homage from chairman Bill Kenwright.

Coleman praised the board for allowing him to extend his time at the club, calling the talks over an extension “straightforward.”

Coleman expressed his delight, saying, “Everyone around the Football Club, and I’m sure all the fans, know how much this club has meant to me since day one.”

“It’s a huge honor to be able to extend my stay here. It was all about getting my head down and continuing to work as hard as I had in the past, and the Club decided to reward me for it. It’s something I’m quite pleased about.

“Hopefully now I can stay as long as possible, pass on my knowledge to the younger players, assist and support them in every way I can, and contribute as much as possible on the pitch.

“Discussions with Marcel, the Board, and the manager were open and honest. I didn’t ask for it, and I didn’t expect it. Last season, I worked extremely hard and thought I performed admirably in the games in which I participated.

“Every day in training, I pushed myself to my limits and did everything in my power to stay and play for such a prestigious football club. I owe Marcel, the manager, the Chairman, and the Board of Directors a debt of gratitude for getting this done.”

“I’m sure I speak for everyone linked with Everton when I say I’m thrilled that Seamus has signed this contract extension,” Everton chairman Kenwright stated.

“Since his man-of-the-match performance on his Premier League debut nearly 12 years ago, he has exhibited all of the attributes Evertonians admire – skill, passion, tenacity, and an unwavering desire to win and be the best.

“A dedicated, well-liked leader who has proudly worn our shirt no less than 350 times and given his all on every occasion – just like he does every day in training and when he represents us in the community.

“It takes a lot to be remembered.”

