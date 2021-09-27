‘It Hurts My Soul,’ Dortmund Chief Says Of Manchester United’s Treatment Of $105M Star.

Jadon Sancho’s lack of playing time at Manchester United “hurts my soul,” according to Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Manchester United finally signed Sancho from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for $105 million after pursuing him for over a year. At Old Trafford, though, the 21-year-old has battled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Sancho has only appeared in two Premier League games for Manchester United, and he was an unused replacement in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. According to Transfermarkt, Sancho has only played the full 90 minutes once in his seven appearances for Manchester United this season, across all competitions.

During the just closed summer window, Dortmund boss Watzke reluctantly permitted Sancho to go for Manchester United. Watzke has taken a dig at the Red Devils, claiming that Sancho has failed to become a regular at Old Trafford because he is a back-up player for Gareth Southgate’s England national side.

“I adore Jadon; watching him play brings tears to my eyes. It crushes my heart that he gets so little attention. His issue, I believe, is that he isn’t committed to the English national team. “This squad isn’t up there with the best in the Premier League when it’s depleted,” Watzke told Sport1.

During his time with Dortmund, Sancho established himself as one of the best players in Europe. The Englishman, who made his senior debut with Dortmund, concluded his time with the club with 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 competitive matches.

Sancho, on the other hand, is failed to reproduce the same form in a red shirt. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers players like Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood on the wings, and Marcus Rashford’s return might add to the competition. In his first season with Manchester United, Sancho has yet to score or even contribute an assist.

On Wednesday, Manchester United will host Villarreal in a Champions League match at Old Trafford. Following that, on Saturday, the Red Devils will play Everton in the Premier League. Manchester United is presently fourth in the 2021-22 Premier League table, with four wins, a tie, and a loss.