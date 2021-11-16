‘It hurts me now to think what I’d done,’ Billy Kenny says of his Everton career being wrecked by alcohol and drugs.

Billy Kenny, a former Everton player, is hoping that by sharing his own heartbreaking story of how alcohol and drugs destroyed his young football career, he might ultimately help others avoid the same fate.

Kenny, the son of another Everton footballer with the same name but more talent, seemed to have the world at his feet at the age of 19.

He was man-of-the-match for Howard Kendall’s side in a 2-1 Merseyside Derby triumph against Liverpool in December 1992, but after a downhill spiral of drink and drugs, he was sacked 15 months later and out of sport completely aged just 21.

Kenny believes the moment has come for him to try to warn young people about the addictions that have devastated his own life, according to James English’s Anything Goes podcast.

“I should have done it years ago but I was still using,” Kenny, 48, who is waiting for permission to visit a number of schools, said.

“I’ve had a lot of mental health experience, and I need to get to these school kids and tell my story and make my point because we’re losing generations of kids, whether it’s picking up your first spliff or social pressure from your friends.”

“All I want to do is give back a little.” It’s long overdue, but I’m ready, strong enough, and eager to get started.” Kenny explains how he lived the dream by playing for his beloved Blues — and beating the Reds – in a honest interview that lasts nearly 90 minutes.

“Playing for Everton and living in the city was a terrific experience when I first started,” he remarked.

“Playing for Everton has always been an ambition of mine since I was a kid growing up on Burlington Street, just off Scotland Road.”

“It was a lot of fun playing with my friends.” Every night, I go to bed dreaming about the same thing: beating Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

“When I was a kid growing up in the 1980s, Liverpool was fantastic; they were winning everything.”

“It used to make me sick. ‘Perhaps one day I’ll be able to,’ I used to think.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”