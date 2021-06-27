It hurts – Dawid Malan deflects criticism with a strong performance for England.

After quieting his critics with a superb 76 off 48 balls in England’s 89-run triumph over Sri Lanka, Dawid Malan said that previous criticism regarding his place in England’s Twenty20 line-up had “hurt” him.

In his previous seven T20s for England, the world’s top-ranked batsman had only one half-century, with single-figure scores in back-to-back wins over Kusal Perera’s side earlier this week in Cardiff.

It was a minor setback for a batsman who had a magnificent average of 53.43 and strike-rate of 149.47 in 19 matches coming into 2021, but he was back in the runs as England won the Ageas Bowl series 3-0.

When asked if rumors regarding his role troubled him two months before the T20 World Cup, Malan answered, “Yeah, it gets to everyone, no matter who you are.”

“It might be painful at times, especially if you believe it isn’t fair at the moment. Our goal is to score runs at the end of the day, and if we don’t, we’ll be criticized, plain and simple.

“Obviously, I didn’t score runs in the first two games and wasn’t at my best, missing a number of balls I shouldn’t have missed. But it was fantastic to get off to a good start here and continue to contribute to a victory.”

Because of Jason Roy’s hamstring injury, England shifted their batting order, with Malan and Jonny Bairstow (51 off 43 balls) batting first. The pair put on 105 in 11.4 overs, creating the foundations for a 200-plus total.

That did not happen, as a position of 143 for one turned into 162 for six, but England rallied to post 180 without further loss, and Sri Lanka’s batsmen were once again ineffective, as they were all out for 91.

For securing a series clean sweep, England owed it to their two openers, as well as a great collective bowling performance, and Malan was quick to thank skipper Eoin Morgan for his support in recent weeks.

