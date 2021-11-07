‘It doesn’t matter,’ Rafa Benitez says of VAR’s decision to rule out an Everton penalty.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez believes his side was denied a clear penalty in their 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur after VAR intervened and the referee changed his mind.

Richarlison was pushed down by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shortly after the hour mark at Goodison Park, and Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot.

Everton was set to take the penalty when Kavanagh was notified that a VAR review was in progress. He was then urged to take another look at his pitchside screen.

Following a review of the replays, the referee reversed his judgement and handed possession back to Spurs.

Even though Lloris touched the ball, Benitez believes the goalie still fouled Richarlison and thinks Everton should have been awarded a penalty.

“If the penalty is in the middle of the pitch, I consider it a foul,” Benitez stated.

“Whether [Hugo Lloris] touches the ball a little or a lot, Richarlison touches the ball after the goalie touches him.”

“If it’s like that in the middle of the pitch, it’s a foul; it’s got to be a foul in the box.”

Antonio Conte, the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, disagreed with Benitez, claiming that Kavanagh made the “correct decision.”

Benitez, on the other hand, agreed with Kavanagh on Mason Holgate’s dismissal.

Holgate came on at 82 minutes to replace Allan, who had been out with flu this week, but he only lasted 10 minutes before being subbed off.

Holgate was initially given a yellow card for catching Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Kavanagh raised it to a red card after being asked to study the screen again.

The Everton manager was unconcerned with the decision.

“With the red card, he clears the ball, but his studs were extremely high after that, so it may be a red card, so I can’t complain,” he explained.