‘It didn’t work out.’ – Liverpool sent a transfer note to Naby Keita amid reports of his departure from Anfield.

Dietmar Hamann, a former Liverpool player, feels his former club should now admit that Naby Keita’s signing did not work out and attempt to trade him this summer.

In a £52.75 million signing from RB Leipzig in 2018, the midfielder arrived at Anfield to much anticipation, but has so far flattered to deceive at the club.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, Keita has been troubled by ailments that have prevented him from playing regularly.

Last season was also a forgettable one for the midfielder, as he was sent off three minutes before halftime in his team’s Champions League quarter-final first leg loss to Real Madrid.

After only making ten Premier League appearances last season, speculation has grown in recent weeks that Keita could leave Liverpool this summer.

And Hamman believes the 26-year-old is unsuitable for Liverpool’s style, and has advised the club to sell him this summer.

The German told The Athletic, “It’s been three years and you have to say he’s battled to make his impact.”

“There’s been a disconnect between what was expected of him when he first arrived and what he’s been able to deliver. It simply did not work out.

“He’s had a lot of injuries and hasn’t done enough when he’s played. He can’t complain because he’s been given too many chances and hasn’t taken them.

“He isn’t great at linking plays; he prefers to run with the ball and do his own thing. I’m just not sure where he fits into the Liverpool team in the future.

“I can’t see there being much of a market for him in England, but his stock is still pretty high in Germany from what he did at Leipzig.

“You’d be lucky to get more than £15 million for him. Sometimes you just have to accept something hasn’t worked out and move on.”

But speaking back in May, Jurgen Klopp was adamant that Keita’s long-term future remains at Liverpool.

He said: “You need stability in a football team. Other teams are too good to allow you to make eight or nine changes.

“That has hurt a few. Summary ends.