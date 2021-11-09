‘It can be incredibly annoying,’ Jordan Henderson says after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson provides Man United with proof.

The relentlessness of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has frequently come up in debates regarding the midfielder.

The Reds captain expects the best from his players and himself, and has become as an inspirational figure at the club as he approaches a decade of service.

Nedum Onuoha, Henderson’s former Sunderland teammate, has emphasized how obnoxious Liverpool’s captain can be on the field, as he screams commands and “doesn’t shut up.”

On the touchline, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the driving force for the Reds, and Henderson can be considered to be a carbon copy of his manager on the pitch.

“Having played with Jordan Henderson and seen him up close and observed him, he just doesn’t shut up,” Onuoha told BBC Sport.

“It may be quite irritating; you’d rather play with him than against him.

“Some people may say he doesn’t have this or that, but I guarantee he will be relentless and have an impact on the game.”

“He’ll always remark ‘there’s a man,’ or ‘turn,’ or ‘that’s wonderful,’ or ‘that’s not great,'” says the narrator.

To summarize, when Liverpool beat Man United a few weeks earlier, it may have been easy for them to relax, but he was one of the guys who ensured that the standard remained high.

“He made sure they didn’t throw the ball away and kept the clean sheet.”

Henderson’s standards have been crucial to Liverpool’s recent success in the Champions League and Premier League, as he has not allowed his teammates to be complacent for a single second.