Ismaila Sarr starts for Watford against Liverpool, according to injury news and team predictions.

Claudio Ranieri will be looking to get his new job at Watford off to a winning start this afternoon.

Liverpool will play the Hornets in what will be the opposition manager’s first game as head coach, as it was when the teams met in December 2019.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho, while Curtis Jones and Thiago’s ailments may force Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to make a rare start at Vicarage Road.

Ranieri may not have had time to decide on his preferred starting eleven since his appointment on Monday, and he is unlikely to make major changes.

We looked at how the Hornets are most likely to line up.

After losing his starting spot to Daniel Bachmann last season, veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster has restored his position as the club’s first choice.

The 38-year-old is anticipated to start in goal and will look to frustrate Liverpool’s top three throughout the game.

Danny Rose, who has started Watford’s last four league games, is expected to start at left-back, with Kiko Femenia on the opposite flank.

With Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele both ruled out due to injury, Ranieri’s central defense is more of a concern heading into today’s match.

As a result, Craig Cathcart, who will partner William Troost-Ekong, is the obvious choice to step in.

Summer additions Juraj Kucka and Moussa Sissoko, who have forged an effective relationship in recent weeks, can provide support for the backline in their role as holding midfielders inside the side.

Watford, who have several talented attacking alternatives at their disposal, might present issues for the Reds in this area.

Summer signing Emmanuel Dennis will be driving at the Reds’ defense and attempting to make the most of his scorching pace on the left side of midfield.

Ismaila Sarr, the club’s star player, will be hoping for similar success on the right side of midfield, and Liverpool will be well aware of his ability in the last third of the field.

Sarr scored a brace the last time the two teams played in February of last year, and he has four Premier League goals in seven appearances this season.

