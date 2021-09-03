Ismaila Sarr is the newest Liverpool transfer. Divock Origi is also in talks to leave this month.

Despite the fact that the English transfer season closed on Tuesday, Liverpool is still being associated with players who are either leaving the club or revealing their significant interest in prospective targets.

The Reds finished the summer with only Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig as their only summer addition, with Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan among those who left.

Despite the domestic window closing earlier this week, the transfer market in Russia and Turkey is still open, providing a possible conduit for any outgoings.

With a busy December schedule ahead of them and the possibility of losing Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah for the African Cup of Nations the following month, Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to add to his squad in January.

The absence of Jurgen Klopp stands out. As a member of the Liverpool squad, James Milner’s reality remains the same.

As transfer rumours continue to spread, we’ve compiled a list of all the latest Liverpool news, rumors, and gossip from around the world.

Origi, Divock

Fotospor

With the Turkish transfer market not closing until September 8, the Belgian striker has surfaced as a target for Fenerbache.

Following the signing of Diogo Jota and the ascension of Harvey Elliott, Origi has fallen down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order in recent seasons. After appearing 28 times in the Reds’ title-winning season, the 26-year-old only played 180 minutes in the Premier League last season.

The Turkish club, on the other hand, is said to be promising the striker a fresh start, with Fotospor reporting that “talks are moving extremely swiftly.”

Despite being linked with Premier League clubs during the summer, no deal for the forward materialized on deadline day, and he has not been included in the club’s past two matchday squads.

Ismaila Sarr (Ismaila Sarr)

Goal

Throughout the summer, the Watford winger was linked with a big-money move to Anfield, having been a former target for Jurgen Klopp.

The newly-promoted Hornets were unwilling to surrender their star forward, who scored 23 goals and assisted 23 times in the Championship last season, so a deal for the Senegal international was always improbable.

The 23-year-old was on the Reds’ radar, along with Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, according to Goal, but the club neglected to pursue their interest.

Xherdan Shaqiri has left the club. “The summary has come to an end.”