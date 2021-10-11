Isiah Thomas Led Minor League To Bankruptcy, According To Ex-CBA Coach

Isiah Thomas, a two-time NBA champion, will definitely be remembered by basketball enthusiasts.

However, given his history of working in front offices, that ability is limited on the basketball floor.

At one point in his life, Thomas had the opportunity to head organizations and even leagues.

He served as the inaugural general manager of the Toronto Raptors, as well as the New York Knicks.

But probably one of the most significant decisions made by the former Detroit Piston was the $9 million purchase of the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) in 1999.

According to a New York Times report, the investment did not pay off, since the CBA declared bankruptcy and collapsed in 2001.

Rich Coffey, the former general manager of the [Fort Wayne] Fury, said, “The league office budget went from $2.1 million to $4.3 million.” “With the exception of the league’s head of operations, no one in the league office knew anything about minor league sports, which are very grassroots and can’t be cookie-cut because each area is unique.” Apart from Coffey, there were a slew of other persons who had hazy memories of what happened to the CBA at the time. Chris Daleo, who worked as an assistant coach for the Rockford Lighting from 1997 to 1999, is one of them.

Daleo appeared on the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Filipino writers Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, on Saturday, October 9.

“I worked as a CBA assistant. When the head coach of the Rockford [Lightning] left, I was an assistant. The owner approaches me and says, “You’re going to be my head coach.” Rockford’s head coach? “I was ecstatic,” the former Thai national team head coach explained.

But that was before Thomas bought the league, which completely transformed everything.

“The next day, he goes to the press and claims that Isiah Thomas purchased the CBA. So my order was canceled since he was the league’s owner. Daleo indicated that he intended to build his own developmental league.

Unbeknownst to Daleo, the next piece of information he would get would be shocking.

“Then, through a speakerphone in the workplace, a memo arrived. Isiah Thomas and a few other players claimed they were incredibly excited about what was going on, and then they added, “All of you coaches are fired.” Daleo said, “Have a wonderful day, farewell.”

"I couldn't believe it when it happened so quickly… Isiah Thomas is a character in the film Isiah Thomas. As a result, I'm not a fan.