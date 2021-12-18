Isaiah Thomas’ Lakers contract pays him only $151,000 per year.

Isaiah Thomas, a veteran point guard, is getting another chance in the NBA.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 32-year-old athlete signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

According to Hoops Rumors, Thomas will be paid $151,821 for the 10-day deal, with a salary cap of $95,930.

However, because of the rise in the Lakers’ tax bill, the overall cost of signing him is projected to be higher.

Thomas joined using the NBA’s hardship provision, which permits a team to exceed the 15-player limit if at least four players are out for more than two weeks due to illness or injury.

Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have been injured, while Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Talon Horton-Tucker have been sidelined due to health and safety concerns.

According to Charania, Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley also went through health and safety protocols on Thursday.

Thomas’ recent G League success undoubtedly persuaded the Lakers to give him another chance. He scored 42 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 42 minutes for the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday.

Thomas’ net worth has risen steadily since the start of his basketball career in 2011.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the sportsman, who has played for many clubs like the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and Boston Celtics, has a net worth of $16 million.

Thomas, who was then playing for the Boston Celtics, suffered a hip injury during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.

The injury, which forced him to miss the playoffs and require eight months of recovery, wrecked his career and is said to have lost him $100 million.

Thomas has since played for a number of teams on a contract basis. The point guard appeared in 17 games for the Lakers during the 2017-18 NBA season. He appeared in 40 games with the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 season.

He last appeared in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, when he signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas competed for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifications in November in the hopes of returning to the NBA.

On Monday, he signed a G League deal with the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s affiliate.

Thomas had previously stated to the Associated Press that playing in the NBA was his “ultimate dream.”