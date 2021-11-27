Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons talks about his altercation with LeBron James and says he’s focused on his team.

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons has returned to action after serving a two-game suspension for his antics against the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Stewart was in uniform for the Pistons’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, which his club lost 96-107. The 20-year-old center only played 27 minutes and had 12 rebounds and four points.

Stewart broke his silence following the game about his fight with Lakers star LeBron James on Sunday, when the 36-year-old elbowed him in the face during a free throw attempt.

While James tried to apologize, Stewart, who had started bleeding near his eye, became enraged and lunged at him repeatedly, prompting players from both teams to interfere.

Stewart made it plain that he will no longer be commenting on the issue in the future.

“I went to see the movie. As I have stated, I did not believe it was an accident. But this is the last time I’ll mention it. My primary emphasis right now is on my team and teammates, as well as getting back into basketball “Stewart noted in a video published on Twitter by Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports.

“That is not going to define who I am. I’m not going to allow who I am or how I play basketball be defined by what Detroit drafted me for “He went on to say more.

Dwane Casey, the Pistons’ head coach, previously stated that Stewart has expressed regret for his acts and that the 20-year-actions old’s do not reflect who he is.

According to CBS Sports, James maintained that, unlike what some think, the hit that precipitated the altercation was an accident.

James was called for a flagrant 2 foul and expelled from the game as a result of the incident.

During the melee, Stewart was also dismissed after receiving two technical penalties for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The NBA then suspended James for one game, while Stewart was suspended for two games.

On Sunday, James and Stewart will square off one more, this time at the Staples Center. All eyes will be on the two players, who will almost certainly collide.

Before the game begins, James may approach Stewart and apologize personally. It will be interesting to see if they become involved again or move on from the event once the rematch begins.