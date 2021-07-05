Is this a Gwen Berry knockoff? George Foreman says he is proud to be an American.

George Foreman, a former Olympic and professional boxing champion, used Independence Day to express his love for America, eclipsing weeklong coverage of Gwen Berry, who qualified for the US Olympic squad but has criticized the national anthem.

Foreman, who rose from a gold winner at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico to become a professional heavyweight champion and eventually an entrepreneur, tweeted on Sunday that he loves America and isn’t ashamed of it.

“People have asked me not to say”I love America” for the past 54 years “I do, and I’m not ashamed of it. Don’t ignore it; embrace it. Happy 4th of July, everyone! “Foreman penned the piece.

Foreman won the 1968 Olympic gold medal in heavyweight boxing as an amateur before turning professional the next year. Berry placed third in the women’s hammer throw in the Olympic Team Trials last month. When the “Star-Spangled Banner” started playing while Berry was standing on the platform for her third-place finish, she looked away from the American flag.

Berry stomped about behind them, finally pulling a blouse over her head that read “activist athlete,” while winner DeAnna Price and second-place finisher Brooke Andersen stood on their pedestals with hands over their hearts and gazed at the flag.

Last week’s focus wasn’t on Price or Andersen, as Berry took the spotlight.

Politicians expressed their displeasure. So did Foreman on Sunday. This is coming from a Black athlete who competed in the same Olympics where two Black Americans protested by raising their fists on the medal podium. Tommie Smith had just won gold in the 200-meter dash, while John Carlos, another American, took bronze. To represent Black poverty, neither American athlete wore shoes on the medal podium, instead opting for black socks.

Foreman began boxing through a difficult childhood in a disadvantaged neighborhood of Houston, and he is proud of his experience in Mexico City.

When he knocked out previously undefeated Joe Frazier, he became boxing's heavyweight champion.