Is there really only one Lionel Messi? There are quite a few, it turns out.

As Argentine superstar Lionel Messi prepares to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, he leaves behind a legacy that has inspired a multitude of lesser-known players who have been compared to the 34-year-old, often against their choice.

AFP Sport examines a Messi for every occasion: — The UAE international, like the real Messi, wears the number 10 shirt and has won a slew of awards, including Asian Player of the Year.

Abdulrahman, who stands out with his Afro hairdo, has spent his whole career in the UAE, largely with Al Ain but also with Manchester City for a two-week trial.

In the Gulf, he was dubbed “the Arabian Messi,” and on his best days, he was even dubbed “the Asian Messi.”

In a friendly against Messi’s Barcelona in 2016, he scored with a Panenka penalty.

He was once dubbed the “best footballer you’ve never heard of” by the BBC.

– When he was at Barcelona’s academy, Kubo was dubbed “the Japanese Messi” by Spanish media because of his small height and dribbling talents.

He is still only 20 years old and is now on Real Madrid’s books, having spent time on loan with Mallorca, Villarreal, and Getafe.

His goals helped Japan reach the Olympics semi-finals before losing in the bronze medal play-off.

– After joining Barcelona’s La Masia Academy at the age of nine, Gilsenan was dubbed the “Irish Messi.” He later moved to Liverpool and now plays for Blackburn Rovers.

He thought the Messi comparison was “a little odd.”

Despite the fact that both of his parents are Irish, he was born in Perth and has opted to represent Australia at the international level.

He also claims that Neymar, rather than Messi, is his idol.

“I used to like watching his movies and attempting to imitate his abilities. “I was at Barcelona while he was playing for the club, so seeing him up close was fantastic,” the 18-year-old added.

– Gauld, who is now 25 years old and plays for the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada, began his career with Dundee United before moving to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

He was loaned out to various Portuguese clubs for two seasons before signing a permanent deal with Farense.

When he was 16, and still in Scotland, he was given the nickname Messi.

"I wasn't upset by it, but when you see it on social media, it's like, 'This guy was supposed to be Mini Messi, look at him now.'