Is There Any Good News For Baseball Cards? Topps and MLB have ended their partnership, which dates back to 1952.

The MLB Players Association and Major League Baseball are about to make a huge adjustment. A 70-year trading card partnership with Topps has come to an end.

The contract with Topps was renewed in 2018 and will run until 2025 for MLB and 2023 for the MLB Players Association. Since 1952, Topps has been producing MLB trading cards.

Fanatics, a sports apparel brand, will take over a new exclusive trading card arrangement when the deal formally ends.

Fanatics, which has grown to become the largest official sports gear retailer, has stated that it intends to expand beyond clothes and is planning to launch its own trading card firm.

Fanatics will give MLB and the MLB Players Association shares in the new trading card company. Exclusive deals have also been revealed by the National Basketball Association and the National Football League.

On Thursday, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark delivered a statement to players explaining how the pact was one of several reached that will yield about $2 billion in revenue over the next 20 years.

Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League are still partners for Topps.

Fanatics already controls all of MLB’s e-commerce rights, while MLB owns shares in the company.

At the beginning of this month, Fanatics was able to raise $325 million in funding to develop its business; the company is now valued at $18 billion.

NEWS: In what appears to be the start of a major shift in the trading card industry, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to make cards exclusively for a new entity controlled by Fanatics. They are not renewing their Topps contracts. https://t.co/nJJVPq91ZB