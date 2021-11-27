Is there a television broadcast of Liverpool vs Southampton? News about the channel, the live feed, and the team.

As they prepare to face Southampton, Liverpool will be seeking for their third win in seven days at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-0 against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, following up a 4-0 triumph over Arsenal last week.

Because all of the teams above them are in action on Sunday, a win might allow Liverpool to put pressure on their title rivals.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything you should know before the game.

Due to 3pm blackout restrictions, Liverpool vs Southampton will not be shown in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool has only been awarded a conventional Saturday 3pm kick-off three times this season, with the others coming against Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Our dedicated live blog will keep fans up to date on all the action, as well as provide the latest news and happenings.

Andy Robertson, James Milner, and Divock Origi all returned for the Reds against Porto, giving Jurgen Klopp more options.

Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, and Naby Keita, on the other hand, are all out for the Reds.

“Nothing [new]happened, or at least my phone didn’t ring this morning about any kind of concerns,” Klopp stated in his pre-match press conference when asked about injuries. The players that were part of the squad against Porto should be eligible to play again.” After recovering from injury, Southampton defender Jack Stephens might make his first appearance for the club since September.

Stuart Armstrong has been ruled out for the trip to Anfield by manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, while Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo are expected to play.