Is there a sequel to Field of Dreams? The Next Game Will Be Played by the Team That Beat the ‘Black Sox’ in 1919.

Major League Baseball will attempt to follow up on its most successful output in recent memory. The league announced a second act in 2022 just a few days after the massively popular Field of Dreams Game in the middle of an Iowa corn field.

On Aug. 12, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played at the spot where “Field of Dreams” was filmed. The film was based on a novel on the 1919 Chicago White Sox, in which eight players plotted to throw the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. The film is about “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, a former “Black Sox” player who comes back to life in an Iowa corn field to play baseball with his friends.

The White Sox played the Yankees in a makeshift stadium close to the original ball field, which is still there, more than 30 years after the film was aired. MLB now wants to play another game. According to the Associated Press and other sites, the Reds will face the Chicago Cubs this time.

MLB may find it difficult to surpass last week’s production, which featured various interviews with the stars of the 1989 film. The pregame show was jam-packed with movie snippets.

The players from the Yankees and White Sox arrived from a corn field to be greeted by actor Kevin Costner, who played Ray Kinsella in the film. In the outfield, some of the players went out of their way to greet Costner.

Before the 8,000 fans in attendance and millions watching on TV, the game had a Hollywood ending. The White Sox led 7-4 entering the ninth inning before the Yankees rallied four runs in the top half to take an 8-7 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Sox’s first batter grounded out, and the next batter had a 0-2 count. Seby Zavala, on the other hand, walked to base. Then Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run into the right field cornfield, giving Chicago a 9-8 victory.

Baseball held an MLB game at the Dyersville, Iowa, site where “Field of Dreams” was filmed, capping off a night of intense emotions. This is a condensed version of the information.